Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore Comments on New Series Announcement

In September, NBCUniversal announced Sam Esmail will create a new Battlestar Galactica series. The new series from Mr. Robot‘s creator will launch on the upcoming Peacock streaming service. Esmail soon after took to social media to clarify that the new series will not be a reboot. Instead, it is “a new story within the mythology” of the Syfy series from the early 2000s. That series, itself a reboot of the 1970s Battlestar Galactica show, came from Ronald D. Moore. Moore is now working on a different kind of outer space drama, Apple TV+’s alternate history series For All Mankind. ComicBook.com spoke to Moore over the phone about For All Mankind but took the opportunity to ask him about his reaction to the new Battlestar news.

“It’s really up to them and I wish them well,” Moore says. “And I’m glad that they’re not literally rebooting the show. It would be hard to see someone else playing Laura Roslin and Adama at this point in time. It’s a great concept and certainly, it was great for me when I got the chance to step in and redo it 20 years after the fact. I’m happy to see someone keep expanding on the universe that we created. Sam Esmail has extraordinary talent and I wish him well.”

Moore’s Battlestar Galactica followed his time writing for Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In the latter, he and the show’s other writers helped pioneer serialized, sci-fi storytelling on television. Moore carried that style with him into Battlestar Galactica, and it’s now the standard of 21st-century sci-fi television. We asked him what it’s like to see others following in the model he helped establish.

“That’s very kind. I kind of feel like if anything, I’m a link in a chain,” Moore says. “We all kind of pass on our legacies to the next generation. Gene [Roddenberry] was building on people that came before him just like George Lucas did. Those of us who come after Gene and George kind of built on those legacies and you like to see that people then pick up things that you’ve done and then put out there in the world. Anytime you see that somebody’s using some of the techniques or some of the storytelling or some of the styles of television that you did and you realize, ‘Oh, maybe I had a piece of that,’ you’re very proud and you feel like, ‘Wow, the legacy that I leave behind is not just that particular show. It actually lives and breathes and continues to influence people and then those people influence other people.’ It’s just great to be part of the chain of history.”

New episodes of the For All Mankind release on Apple TV+ on Fridays.