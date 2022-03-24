Beam Papangkorn, Actor In Netflix’s The Stranded, Dies At 25





The Stranded star Beam Papangkorn died at the age of 25. His family discovered him in his bed after he passed in his sleep according to a report from Nadao Bangkok. Fans from all over the world have been posting about the young actor on social media this morning and late last night. Papangkorn also starred in Project S The Series and Spike in his career. Over on the Netflix side of things, he was becoming a familiar face in a number of series. The young actor appeared in Blue Wave, Mister Merman, Sleepless Society: Bedtime Wishes, and more. The Bangkok Post offered further details on the situation. After finding the star unresponsive in his bed, his mother helped rush him to the hospital. Papangkorn was not breathing and could not be resuscitated. Social media users note that he had been playing sports earlier in the day, but medical officials have not linked the activity to this tragic incident.

“Nadao Bangkok would like to express our condolences for the passing away of Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote today (March 23),” reads the post below. “We would like to express our condolences to Beam’s family and all Beam’s performances including Project S The Series and Spike! forever in our memories.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cosmopolitan Philippines talked to the young star back in 2019 about the Netflix hit. He discussed his similarities with his character Kraam and painted a picture of a hopeful young person with so much ahead of them.

“Kraam and I see the world the same way. But I have more experience than Kraam because he’s only 18 and I’m 23. What’s different between us is our outer personalities,” he began. “Me, I’m pretty hyperactive and I use my hands [a lot] to express myself. [During shooting] sometimes, I would break out of character and use my hands… I wish Kraam is a bit funnier. In reality, I’m a funny guy and I like to make jokes.”

When asked if he would survive the kind of trials that the characters in The Stranded face, he seemed to think it would be an easy task.

“Yes! I think I will survive. I’ll survive happily. I think I can live a life out there. I would enjoy myself on the island with friends, and living there would remind me of my childhood.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Beam Papangkorn’s family at this time.