Bear in the Big Blue House Star Teases Something for Disney+

During a charity livestream over the weekend, Bear in the Big Blue House star Noel MacNeal hinted that the series could finally be coming to Disney+ soon. MacNeal, who is the puppeteer and voice actor behind the titular bear, joined Defunctland for their annual Charityland fundraiser, and hinted that something could be coming to Disney+ soon. While the hint might make some think there’s new content coming, a la Disney+’s Proud Family and Mighty Ducks revivals, it’s more likely the classic content will finally come to the platform. That’s something fans have been hoping for since Disney+ launched.

Created by Mitchell Kriegman and produced by Jim Henson Television, Bear in the Big Blue House originally aired between 1997 and 2006. Earlier this year, fans launched a petition trying to get it on Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think 2021 is going to be a very good year, and if you have Disney+…be patient,” MacNeal said during the livestream.

The Defunctland charity stream benefits Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit that provides critically ill children and their families with week-long wish vacations at no cost.

You can see part of the 24-hour-long livestream below.

Defunctland covers defunct theme park attractions, and MacNeal was part of the livestream because of the now-defunct Bear in the Big Blue House: Live on Stage attraction at Disney-MGM Studios. Below, you can read a synopsis of the TV series via Wikipedia.

Bear lives in the Big Blue House where he is caregiver for his friends bear cub Ojo, mouse Tutter, lemur Treelo, otters Pip, Pop, and narrator Shadow. He and his friends have many adventures together. Those normally include solving problems, sharing, cooperating with each other, and developing social/life skills.

Each episode opens with the welcome song, Bear detecting a scent in the viewers (which he likens to a pleasant smell) and appearance of the characters. Each show focuses on a theme (ex; “sleep”, “doctors”, “Thanksgiving”) which folds into a lesson at the end. Songs and jokes accompany the episode. The character “Shadow” narrates a segment with shadow puppets in each episode. Most of the segments are in song, while some are simply a short story relating to the episode’s theme. At the end of the program, Bear sings the goodbye song with Luna, the moon.

Keep your eyes on ComicBook for more Bear in the Big Blue House news as it develops.