You Won’t Believe Who Left WWE WrestleMania 41 as Intercontinental Champion

Play video

All anyone knew to expect from the WWE Intercontinental Fatal 4-Way match was chaos and epic spears, and there was plenty of both throughout their thrilling battle at WrestleMania 41. Bron Breakker defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, and it was always going to be a challenge to retain his Title against three opponents at the same time. That was especially true since Mysterio and Balor worked together for much of the match, but that all fell apart when Mysterio turned on Balor, leading to a sequence that saw Mysterio pin Balor to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Breakker went right at Mysterio, but then Judgement Day teamed up and threw Breakker out of the ring. Penta caught Mysterio and Balor after flying over the top rope, and then back in the ring, Breakker speared Mysterio out of his boots. Beakker got hit with a sling blade from Balor and Penta then clocked Mysterio and there Balor into Mysterio and hit the double stomp into a cover, but Balor kicked out.

Breakker then picked up Balor and Mysterio and hit a double suplex, but he missed Penta and ran into the ring post. Mysterio started to get on a roll and kicked Breakker out of the ring, hitting Penta with the Three Amigos, though Penta blocked the third one. Balor and Mysterio teamed up and slammed Penta down before trying to take out Breakker, but Breakker lifted them up instead and hit the double suplex.

Breakker tossed Balor across the ring and then did the same to Mysterio before hitting a Frankensteiner on Balor from the top rope. Balor and Mysterio knocked Penta down and Breaker out of the ring, and then Mysterio dropkicked Balor. Mysterio went for the 619 but got caught, and Balor stomped on Mysterio before Penta almost pinned him, but Breakker broke it up.

Then it was Breakker and Penta in a stare down, and they exchanged strikes, chops, knee strikes, and super kicks. Mysterio went to pin Penta in the chaos but got rocked with a Mexican Destroyer in the ring, though Carlito saved the match for Judgment Day. Carlito then got speared through the table by Breakker, who jumped from the other table to make it happen.

Breakker set up and hit the spear on Penta, but Mysterio was in and dropkicked Breakker for a 619 and got it. Mysterio went up top but got pulled down by Balor, and he hit Breakker with a sling blade. Balor dropkicked Breakker and went up top, hitting a Coup de Grace, but Mysterio broke it up with a frog splash, pinning Balor and becoming the new Intercontinental champion. You can find the full updated results below.

WrestleMania Saturday

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) def. Gunther

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

WWE Tag Team Championships Match: New Day (C) def. War Raiders

WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (C) def. LA Knight

El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) def. Charlotte Flair

MAIN EVENT: Triple Threat Match: Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns and CM Punk

WrestleMania Sunday

WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (C) def. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley

Sin City Street Fight Match: Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest

WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) def. Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (C) vs Lyra Valkyria and Mystery Partner

MAIN EVENT: Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. John Cena

What have you thought of WrestleMania Night 2 so far? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on bluesky @knightofoa!