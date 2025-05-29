Ben Stiller Teases Severance Team Are Considering Two Spinoff TV Shows

As if Severance wasn’t already complicated and mysterious enough, the team behind the hit series is exploring two ideas for spinoff shows. Ben Stiller revealed this himself in an interview with Variety on Thursday, alongside fellow producer and series star Adam Scott. He definitely shared this news on purpose, but he was guarded, and shared no further details or hints. Stiller helped develop the show from the beginning with creator and showrunner Dan Erickson, and has directed 11 out of its 19 episodes himself. He’s still keeping plenty of secrets on behalf of Lumon Industries, but he gave us this tidbit to ponder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are two specific ideas — that I won’t tell you — that we’ve talked about internally as possible spinoff ideas,” Stiller said when the topic of franchise expansion as broached. It sounds like these are ideas in their earliest stages, and they may not even have been pitched to Apple TV+ yet. When asked where they were in the creative process, Still said, “They are nascent.”

Stiller and Scott were equally tight-lipped about the future of the main series. Asked how far along Season 3 is, Still replied, “I don’t want to talk about where we’re at in our process.” He also declined to comment on the total number of seasons he expects for the show, or the fates of particular characters.

One hypothetical both were happy to comment on was the idea of Severance in other forms of media. Both imagined that the setting would be interesting for video games, with Scott remarking, “I think it lends itself to one.” They also hoped to see more merchandising for the show, particularly Lumon Industries office supplies. They imagined these could take on the hyper-specific look and feel of the cult-like company, becoming “bespoke.”

It’s hard to speculate about what a Severance spinoff would be about without also leaning on fan theories. The show has intentionally kept viewers in the dark about many key aspects of its setting and core premise, from the prevalence of Severance at other offices around the world to the cult-like communities that surround Lumon. The show could take us to other places and follow brand new characters going through this process, but it seems to be concentrated in the town of Kier for a reason. Any other Severed workplace would be further away from the Eagan family’s headquarters.

Any progress on these spinoffs will likely be as slow and methodical as the work on the main series itself. Severance Season 3 is in the works now, but there’s no word on when we might see it. The first two seasons are streaming now on Apple TV+.