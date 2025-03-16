One of the Most Popular CBS Shows Is Now Streaming Totally Free

As Suits and Netflix showed people a couple of years ago, a longer running, procedural style show can be a major hit in the world of streaming. People love to sit back and binge through a story-of-the-week structure, rather than always diving into expensive, high-concept miniseries. With the success of Suits, streamers now seem to be looking into those types of shows, and Tubi now has a network procedural streaming for free, and TV fans are going to want to check it out.

The show in question is The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah. The crime drama is based on the film franchise of the same name, which stars Denzel Washington in the lead role. The CBS Sunday night hit is one of the more popular weekend shows for the network and it’s currently in its fifth season. Fortunately for TV lovers, the majority of the series has recently been made available to watch for free.

Tubi recently added The Equalizer to its lineup and fans will be delighted to know they can watch everything up until the current season. The first four seasons of The Equalizer are available on Tubi for free, meaning that you can almost all the way caught up without cable or a Paramount+ subscription.

Coming Soon to Tubi

The Equalizer was added to Tubi in March, bringing what the service clearly hopes will be a solid TV win. According to Tubi’s recent newsletter, there are even more titles on their way in April, with dozens and dozens of additions planned for the first day of the month.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s April 1st additions below.

