Breaking Bad Creator Confirms When Walt and Jesse Will Appear on Better Call Saul

It's almost time to cook. At PaleyFest in April, Better Call Saul showrunner and co-creator Peter Gould broke the news that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel. With the cat out of the bag (and the bag's in the river), Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Saul, has confirmed when Walt and Jesse will appear: in Monday's episode titled "Breaking Bad." Following Better Call Saul's "Breaking Bad" episode, airing August 1 on AMC, only two episodes of the spinoff remain.

"Spoiler alert, everybody. You're hearing it first; no one else knows this yet. This coming Monday night, if you happen to be watching the AMC network — and thanks to them as well — you might just see these two on the next Better Call Saul," Gilligan teased when revealing statues of Walt and Jesse at the Albuquerque Convention Center (via EW). Added Paul, "Maybe. Maybe."

Gould previously told EW that he hasn't "heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact" of Walt and Jesse's guest-starring appearances on Saul.

"The thing that I'm really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story," Gould said. "Of course, the low-hanging fruit would've been to have them appear early in Season 1, to kick the show off. I think the way that they do appear is all about the story of Jimmy McGill [Bob Odenkirk] and Kim Wexler [Rhea Seehorn] and Mike Ehrmantraut [Jonathan Banks]. I hope you agree when you see it."

The final season has jumped around in time, taking place mostly a few years before Breaking Bad; a flash-forward in "Fun and Games" was set just before criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Odenkirk) takes on amateur meth cooks Walt and Jesse as clients in a Season 2 of Breaking Bad titled "Better Call Saul." The all-black-and-white "Nippy" jumped even further, revisiting the post-Breaking Bad era and the timeline of Omaha Cinnabon manager "Gene" (Odenkirk) for the first time this season.

Cranston previously revealed the first details about the "Breaking Bad" episode, saying on Sirius XM's Basic! podcast that Walt and Jesse will have a total of three scenes: one with Walt, another with Jesse, and a third with Walt and Jesse together. (Which other characters also appear in those scenes may be the real surprise.)

"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in," Cranston said at the time. "So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool. But to be honest with you — because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don't even know what episodes we're in (laughs). You're gonna find out."

Better Call Saul's "Breaking Bad" episode premieres Monday, August 1 on AMC and AMC+.