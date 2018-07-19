‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Trailer Revealed

Jimmy McGill is back and taking another step forward in his transformation into Saul Goodman, AMC having released the first trailer for Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul season 4.

The first official promo for the upcoming season, set to premiere on August 6, shows Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill scheming to get his license to practice law back after having it revoked following felony charges. However, the death of his brother Chuck ultimately seems to be pushing him closer towards becoming Saul Goodman, Jimmy taking a step into the criminal world that will put his future as a lawyer as well as his relationships in jeopardy.

As Jimmy ventures down a path that has him engaging in some not-so-legal activities, Mike Ehrmantraut is seen fully encompassing his role as Madrigal Electromotive’s newest security consultant.

Even more exciting for fans are the brief glimpses of Breaking Bad alums, including Lydia Rodarte-Quayle, “The Cousins” Leonel and Marco Salamanca, and Gus Fring. Series co-creator Vince Gilligan only just revealed that the newest season would venture into Breaking Bad territory, something that it has not previously done.

“We have a subplot that very squarely gets into Breaking Bad territory and brings us into the world — or at least points us on a path toward the world of Walter White and the territory of Walter White. I can’t wait for folks to see that,” Gilligan told Entertainment Weekly. “I picture two giant circles moving together, converging into an ever-largening Venn diagram, and that Venn diagram represents the overlap between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. That area of overlap is getting larger and larger.”

Although keeping the details of the convergence of the two series relatively secret, co-creator Peter Gould teased that the scenes involving the Breaking Bad characters possibly see the set-up and repercussions of key scenes from the mothership series.

“We’re still a few years out from Walter White, but you’ll see some things that will definitely ring a bell and also show some different aspects to things that we saw in Breaking Bad,” Gould said.

Better Call Saul, which first began airing in 2015 and was picked up for a fourth season in June of 2017, centers on Jimmy McGill, a small-time attorney, and his transformation into Saul Goodman, the attorney for chemist-turned-meth dealer Walter White who was first introduced on Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul Season 4 premieres on Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.