When Will Walt and Jesse Appear on Better Call Saul?

Warning: this story contains Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 spoilers. Walt and Jesse are about to LWYRUP. AMC announced meth-cooking duo Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) would appear in the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel, concluding with the series finale on August 15. With just four episodes remaining, Monday's "Fun and Games" episode of Better Call Saul time jumped into the Breaking Bad era after the metaphorical death of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and the rebirth of Saul Goodman — the sleazy criminal lawyer left behind post-breakup with wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

But when one door closes, another one opens — and Walter White is the one who knocks. "A new player gets in the game," reads the synopsis for the July 25 episode of Better Call Saul, titled "Nippy."

While unconfirmed, "Nippy" is listed on Cranston and Paul's IMDb pages. Breaking Bad veteran Michelle MacLaren ("4 Days Out," "To'hajiilee") directed the episode written by Better Call Saul executive producer Alison Tatlock ("Something Stupid," "Black and Blue").

In Breaking Bad Season 2 Episode 8, titled "Better Call Saul," Walt and Jesse call on the services of the shady "criminal" lawyer after the crystal-slinging Brandon "Badger" Mayhew (Matt Jones) gets busted in a sting operation. Walt goes incognito as Badger's "uncle," Mr. Mayhew, and finds out Saul wants the drug dealer to inform the DEA on meth mystery man Heisenberg. (This leads Walt and Jesse to kidnap and threaten Saul, who fears the masked men are hitmen sent by cartel player Lalo.)

In an interview with SiriusXM's Basic! podcast, Cranston revealed the two Breaking Bad actors filmed a total of three scenes: one with Walt, another with just Jesse, and a third with Walt and Jesse together. Cranston did not say who else might be in the scenes or whether Walt and Jesse will appear in multiple episodes.

"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in," Cranston explained. "So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool. But to be honest with you — because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don't even know what episodes we're in (laughs). You're gonna find out."

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10, "Nippy," premieres Monday, July 25 on AMC and AMC+. See where to stream and watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2.