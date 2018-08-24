‘The Big Bang Theory’: New Details Emerge on Sudden Decision to End the Show

News came earlier this week that the upcoming 12th season of The Big Bang Theory would conclude the series, a decision which mostly fell on the shoulders of star Jim Parsons and his desire to move on from the sitcom. A new report from Deadline chronicles how Parsons came to the decision and the shock that the rest of the cast felt when they were delivered the news about the conclusion.

After a table read of an upcoming episode of the series, show creator Chuck Lorre reportedly offered the floor to Jim Parsons, who made an emotional announcement that he would be leaving the series. Lorre had previously confirmed that, were Parsons, Johnny Galecki, or Kaley Cuoco to leave the series, the show would no longer continue. Despite knowing this information, Parsons’ reveal came as a shock to many of the cast and crew.

Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on the series, reportedly told Lorre last Friday about the decision, with the CBS team hoping to convince him to stay with the show. The actor received multiple accolades for his performance as Cooper, which helped open the door to starring in movies and in theater productions. Production of the series accommodated the actor and, given the series’ longevity, the cast was only required for 3.5 days of the week to film a new episode.

Following news of the series ending, Parsons took to Instagram to share a lengthy and heartfelt post about his departure.

“It’s hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot of The Big Bang Theory,” Parsons wrote. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in. Something else I feel grateful for – and this gratitude needs no time to ‘sink in’ or become more ‘realized;’ this grateful feeling is always with me but is multiplied in this moment of announcing our final season – but I feel such intense gratitude for our devoted viewers who are the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives.”

Only two weeks ago, execs thought the series would continue for another season, with the ultimate responsibility of the ending resting on Parsons’ shoulders.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions said in the joint statement.

