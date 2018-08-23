‘The Big Bang Theory’ Ending After This Season

It looks like the end has finally arrived for CBS‘ long-running sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.

According to a press release from CBS, the network has made the decision to bring Big Bang Theory to a close after its 12th season, which is currently in production.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

Heading into production on Season 12, there had been speculation amongst fans as to whether or not the show would continue beyond that. Some thought that Season 13 could be the end, while others believed that this current installment wrap things up. This announcement from CBS makes things official.

The series will end after Season 12, which brings its episode count to a whopping 279 in all. This will make The Big Bang Theory the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in television history. Over the course of its historic run, The Big Bang Theory has been nominated for 52 Emmy awards, winning a total of 10.

Series regulars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch are all returning for the final season, which is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Big Bang Theory will move to its regular time slot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Are you sad to see The Big Bang Theory coming to an end? How long will it take another sitcom to break this soon-to-be-minted record? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a line in the comments below!