‘The Big Bang Theory’ Previews Final Ten Episodes of the Series

The final season of The Big Bang Theory is heading into the home stretch and now the long-running CBS sitcom is teasing the show’s final 10 episodes in a new promo.

The promo, which you can check out in the video above, offers fans a preview of what fans might expect from the series’ final episodes but especially focuses on next week’s episode, “The Donation Oscillation”. The video reveals Leonard (Johnny Galecki) attempting to evade his wife Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) advances as she attempts to seduce her husband. The situation is so challenging for Leonard, who had previously agreed to donate sperm to an infertile couple, that he sneaks into Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) apartment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode is a definitive begging of the end for The Big Bang Theory. The show’s cancellation was announced just ahead of its twelfth season premiere back in September and was news that came as a surprise to many, given that the show continues to be very popular and dominates ratings ever week. However, while fans and much of the cast are disappointed that the show will not be continuing, star Parsons was the one who admitted that he was ready to move on to new opportunities — a move that led to the show’s end.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Parsons told Entertainment Weekly. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now. It doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

However, even with The Big Bang Theory coming to an end, that doesn’t mean it’s entirely the end of the road. The show’s legacy continues in the spinoff series Young Sheldon and according to one CBS executive, the network is open to more spinoffs so long as creator Chuck Lorre is interested.

When asked by Deadline if there were more spinoffs in the works, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl explained, “Nothing formal. The ball is squarely in their court, if they want to talk to us about it, we are here to listen.”

Are you sad The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end? Let us know in the comments below.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursday nights on CBS.