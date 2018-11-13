‘The Big Bang Theory’: Jim Parsons Reveals What He Will Miss Most About the Show

The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end, and while fans will certainly miss it there is one thing in particular that Sheldon star Jim Parsons will miss too.

Parsons was offered $50 million to stay with the show for two more years but ended up declining the offer. While he’s ready to start the next chapter of his career, that doesn’t mean there won’t be things he misses from working on the shows, and that mostly comes down to seeing and talking with the cast, especially Howard star Simon Helberg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Seeing everybody,” Parsons told The Jakarta Post. “And as we get to the end – we have 17 more to do – I will be very sorry not to see everybody. I’ll particularly miss Simon Helberg; we spend a lot of time together, we go back and forth to our dressing rooms, we’ve talked for almost 12 years now. Six months down the road after we finished, I will be like, I haven’t talked to Simon in a deep way in a long time. And that will be hard.”

Often when shows end some of the cast ends up taking a few souvenirs with them, and if allowed Parsons has his eyes on something from the living room.

“There is a striped pillow on the couch in the apartment that’s very precious to them, they won’t even let us work with it during the week and it only comes out for shows, because they can’t seem to find another one,” Parsons said. “You’d think somebody could make one. I would like to have that, and if I didn’t keep it for myself, it could live in my mother’s house. She’s much more broken up about my leaving the show than I am. She is devastated that this is the last season. And I am like, how long did you think we would do it? But she will get over it, and she has the reruns.”

While it’s not from The Big Bang set, Parsons has a few other items that mean a lot to him, including a rather sentimental suitcase tag.

“My father had an identification tag on his suitcase when he was working,” Parsons said. “It was his business card. I must have borrowed that bag to take back with me to school. Anyway, I kept this tag which is not in very good condition and I’ve had it now for going on 20 years, and I now realize it’s made move after move after move with me. It’s a monetarily inexpensive item that ends with a whole lot of emotion and meaning.”

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8:00 PM EST.