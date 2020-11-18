The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant Premiere Released Early For Free On HBO Max

✖

HBO Max is rolling out its new Kaley Cuoco led original series The Flight Attendant, and while the series is streaming exclusively on the HBO streaming service, fans can get a glimpse at the premiere completely for free. The best part is that you can stream it now right here, and while at first it seemed only available to new subscribers, it has been opened up for new and current subscribers since. It's a great way to hook new viewers and get some early hype for the upcoming premiere, and this could be one of the streaming service's tentpole shows moving forward if it can build an audience.

The official post carried the caption "Series premiere episode of Max Original @FlightAttendant starring Kaley Cuoco is now available to stream for free on https://HBOMax.com/the-flight-attendant ahead of its Thursday, Nov. 26 premiere on @HBOMax: https://hbom.ax/FreeEpisode"

The new show is based on Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel, and in addition to starring as lead Cassandra Bowden Cuoco is also executive producing alongside Greg Berlanti, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, Sarah Schechter, and Suzanne McCormack.

The show stars Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, Michiel Huisman as Alex Sokolov, Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe, Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian, Michelle Gomez as Miranda Croft, T.R. Knight as Davey Bowden, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge as Kim Hammond, Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans, and Nolan Gerard Funk as Van White.

You can find the official description below.

"The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian."

