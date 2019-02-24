‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Explains Why She Doesn’t Let Her Kids Watch the Show

The Big Bang Theory has become a cultural sensation and earned millions of fans around the world, making the characters and cast members household names. Despite the show’s popularity, star Mayim Bialik hasn’t allowed her sons to watch the series, as she feels as though the subject matter is a little too adult for them at their ages.

“My sons don’t watch The Big Bang Theory. They have been to a handful of tapings,” Bialik shared on her YouTube channel. “A lot of the content is stuff that I’m not ready to get into them with yet, so when there’s an episode that I determine is clean and relatively safe, they have been able to come to run-throughs. My older son came to one taping with a close friend of his and he really enjoyed that.”

The sitcom might never delve too deep into R-rated material, though it often embraces a PG-13 spirit in much of its humor, which presents themes which might be too mature for young viewers. Bialik’s sons are 14 and 11.

The massively popular series is coming to an end this year, largely due to star Jim Parsons opting to move on from the series, resulting in the creators deciding to conclude the show instead of carry on without the actor. While Bialik isn’t an original member of the series, she joined in the fourth season and has been a series regular ever since. As far as what she hopes to explore in the future, Bialik is still working on it but thinks that the possibilities are wide open to a number of projects.

“I have other projects that I’m interested in producing. I would like to act again, yes,” the actress admitted after news broke about the series ending. “That’s something that I am now actively working on figuring out after April. And I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t interested in movies. I would love to be in a movie. I’d love for that to happen.”

The actress might have ultimately had a change of heart about how the series ending opened up new possibilities, she was initially shocked at the news regarding its conclusion.

“Am I happy? Of course not,” Bialik wrote in a post on Grok Nation. “This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in Season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family.”

The series finale of The Big Bang Theory will air on CBS in May.

