The Big Bang Theory Star Goes for a Drive With Spider-Man

It’s been just three months since The Big Bang Theory‘s series finale and the stars of the beloved series are moving on with their lives. Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, model Alaina Meyer. Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny, is voicing Harley Quinn in DC Universe’s animated series of the same name as well as sharing various elements about her personal life — including that she doens’t live with her husband. But Bernadette actress Melissa Rauch might be having the best time of all, going for a ride with Spider-Man.

Over on Instagram earlier this week, Rauch shared a photo of herself sitting in a kid-sized car ride with Spider-Man behind the wheel with an adorable caption: “Today I had the…Best. Lyft. Driver. Ever.”

Spider-Man as a Lyft driver does sound kind of cool. Get stuck in traffic? No problem! He can just web sling his way out of there and get you to your destination in the most exciting way possible. That said, this Spidey car isn’t exactly street legal, though it’s a charming photo just the same.

Rauch played Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory for ten of its 12 seasons, first appearing in a recurring role in Season 3 as a waitress and co-worker of Penny’s at The Cheesecake Factory. Working there to pay her way through grad school for microbiology, she ends up dating and then ultimately married Leonard’s friend, Howard. By the series’ end Bernadette and Howard have two children together, an evolution that Rauch told Today ahead of the series’ finale that had been the best part of playing the character.

“Over the years, she’s sort of found her big-girl voice,” Rauch said. “When we originally met her, she didn’t really like kids. She didn’t know how she would interact with them. And it’s been really cool to follow that journey from her not knowing if she even wanted kids to knot knowing if she’d be a good mom to the struggle of when she finally did become a mom — that moment of, like, ‘What is going on?’ And then just the very relatable struggle of having to enter back into the workplace after being home and leaving her kids. And there was some really raw emotion that was an honor to get to play.”