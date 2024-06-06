Big Little Lies Stars Moving "Fast and Furious" on Season 3

After years of silence about the series' future, the last few months have been exciting for Big Little Lies fans, as the stars of the HBO series have made a number of teases about a potential Season 3. This week brings another update on the project, with Nicole Kidman claiming that she and her costars have been working "fast and furious" to make a third season a reality. Kidman also confirmed that original writer Liane Moriarty is developing the story that will form the basis of a Season 3. At present, HBO has yet to officially order a Season 3 of the series.

"Listen, this one already went somewhere and said too much," Reese Witherspoon joked in a video for Vanity Fair while discussing Kidman revealing too much about the project. "I get the ring-ring, 'Hey, is that happening?' Nic! You got excited."

"But we are [working on it] now!" Kidman teased. "We're moving fast and furious, and Liane is delivering the book. We're in good shape."

Kidman also noted that she needed to "shut up, because there's the whole thing that you should never talk about something until you've done it ... Because if you talk about doing it, it's the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you've done it. Did you know that?"

The first season of the series debuted on HBO in 2017 and became a hit with audiences and critics alike, and while Moriarty's original novel that inspired the series didn't have a sequel, she wrote a novella that chronicled what would be next for the characters, which went unpublished. Season 1 director of the series Jean-Marc Vallée, who also worked on Season 2, passed away in 2021, leaving many fans to assume that his passing ruled out the likelihood of a Season 3.

In addition to the challenges presented by losing the filmmaker, the star power of the cast is also seemingly causing complications.

"Where you have all these stars, you've got to get their schedules in line, we have to get it written," HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Bloys shared with Variety back in January. "So, there's a lot that needs to be done. It's very early stages right now. The entire cast is doing shows and movies, and everybody's very busy. But it's a very special group. They love working together. And when they land on an idea, I believe they will make it happen. We're excited when they're ready, and we will take those steps when they're ready."

