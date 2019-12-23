Bill Cosby’s Publicist Issues Statement In Regards To Eddie Murphy’s Saturday Night Live Joke

Eddie Murphy pulled no punches when he stepped on stage for last nights rollicking Saturday Night Live. One person who managed to find themselves in the crosshairs was Bill Cosby and now his publicist is sounding off on some of those jokes at the comedian’s expense. The real dagger came when Murphy said, “If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I woulda took that bet. Who is America’s dad now?” The entire back and forth is based upon a lengthy series of comments back and forth between Cosby and Murphy back at the height of the younger entertainer’s fame. The Cosby Show star has long considered himself a prominent voice on black life and black family dynamics. This goes doubly for black comedians as he used his place as a pioneer to dictate what he thought he younger generation could or should say on stage. Murphy like many other performers took offense to any such comments and the frosty relationship developed from there.

Cosby’s publicist wrote, “Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come. It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby.”

Even more incendiary, “One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together. #NotFunnySNL #SNL #FarFromFinished #FreeBillCosby #BillCosby”

Unfortunately for the Cosby camp, it looks like they’re wrong about Murphy not being funny. SNL fans absolutely loved that episode and it had a massive rating number to prove it. But, it doesn’t look like things are gonna thaw any time soon between the two comedians.

Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images