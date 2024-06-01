Black Mirror Creator Offers Update on Season 7

Following an incredibly successful season 6 which debuted last summer, Netflix renewed sci-fi anthology Black Mirror for its seventh season in the fall. With its explosive release, it quickly soared to the Nielsen Top 10 on the overall and streaming originals charts. There have been very few updates on the highly-anticipated season 7 following the Hollywood strikes, but they are currently midway through production. According to Black Mirror creator/writer Charlie Brooker, this upcoming season they're doing something "really cool" and that they've "never done before."

"... We're in mid-production [on season 7] at the moment, and it's all quite mad right now," Brooker told The Hollywood Reporter. "We're at the point where you finish some of the episodes, and you are shooting another one, and prepping another one. They're all different, all with different directors and casts. So this is the point where my head is a bit … I'm under a lot of fun pressure. It's a nice job to have, at the end of the day.

(Photo: Netflix)

What Is Season 7 of Black Mirror About?

Though he couldn't tease much about what's to come, he did confirm they've wrapped filming on Callister, a callback to the fan-favorite season 4 premiere U.S.S. Callister. In that episode, Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons played the role of a tech-entertainment company CTO (Chief Technology Officer) Robert Daly. He creates a game based on his favorite show from his childhood which resembles Star Trek. He serves as the commander of a starship that explores new worlds with a crew that are clones of his coworkers.

"I'd love to. But I'm pretty sure I can't or shouldn't. There's so much I could say. I think I can say that we just wrapped on Callister, and we've just started on another one. I'm really excited. I'm always excited about all of them, but I think we have a really good mix. I'm about to start writing the last one, which actually is terrifying because I probably should have written it several weeks ago! We have a real mix of things, really exciting castings that have happened. I don't want to jinx it by saying too much. We're in the bit that I really like, where you've locked an episode, so that's such a good feeling. We're doing the final polishing of the score and the mix on one of them. And we are doing something really cool right now that we've never done before — but I can't say what it is."

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on Black Mirror season 7.