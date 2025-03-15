Black Mirror Needs to Make a Sequel to This Episode Next

When Black Mirror premiered in 2011, the show offered up a chance for viewers to ponder the bleak and oftentimes depressing consequences of the advancement of technology. In nearly every episode, characters find out the hard way that regardless of the bright and shiny new tech that becomes available, it’s impossible to suppress human nature. And that’s what makes the show great. After a two-year pause, one of Netflix’s best shows will return on April 10th. Following the release of the recent Season 7 trailer, we now know that we’ll be seeing a few more returning characters than we first thought. But why stop at revisiting just Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and “USS Callister?” There’s one Black Mirror episode that needs a sequel next, and it’s “The Entire History of You.”

In an interview with GQ, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker outlined the genesis of his sci-fi hit. He described a seemingly ordinary occasion when he needed to make room in his phone to add a new phone number. But while sorting through his list of contacts, he found himself in something of a crisis.

“I had to delete some numbers and came across the name of a friend of mine who had died,” Brooker recounted. “I realized I should delete his number but it felt disrespectful to do so. It was a strange, melancholy moment.”

This brief yet impactful moment laid the groundwork for the show to explore grief and emotional trauma through the lens of technology.

Blinded by Love

At the conclusion of “The Entire History of You,” it was implied that protagonist Liam (Toby Kebbell) had blinded himself, essentially completely removing his lens and ties to a detrimental technology. This was all preceded by a cascade of events that started from a seemingly innocent interaction.

This compelling Black Mirror episode is set in the year 2050, where “grain” technology allows people to record their daily interactions, offering a person the chance to re-watch their memories. While attending a dinner party with his wife Ffion (Jodie Whittaker), Liam witnesses her get a little too comfortable around her friend Jonas (Tom Cullen). After listening to his gut and re-watching the events from the dinner party, Liam questions Ffion about her questionable friendship. This leads to his explosive confrontation with Jonas. Unable to live with the burden of his grain, Liam brutally removes the device from his own head.

Earlier in the episode, we learn through Hallam (Phoebe Fox) that a person can cut into another person’s head and remove their memories. But if the removal of the grain is done improperly, it can blind the victim. However, Liam was blinded well before he ever attempted to remove his grain. For anyone that has been cheated on, the pain can be enough to make you lose sight of what is best for yourself. In Liam’s case, he lost sight of handling Ffion’s infidelity in a responsible way. It’s a tragic story that ultimately destroys the lives of the three lead characters. But even more tragic is the fact that Liam and Ffion’s daughter Jody may feel the repercussions of this ordeal for the rest of her life. This sets up the possibility of a sequel to one of Black Mirror’s best episodes.

Hindsight Is 20/20

During Liam and Ffion’s fight, it is revealed that she had sex with Jonas around the time that Jody was conceived. That means that Jonas is more than likely the real father. Similar to the fact Ffion constantly trickle-truthed the facts about her relationship with Jonas during the entire episode, who knows how she and Liam would approach coming clean about the identity of the real father. Is that a conversation that they even have with Jody when she is old enough? Since Jody is still at an age where she would not know what’s going on, maybe it wouldn’t matter at all. Knowing Ffion’s tendencies to hide the truth, Jody might never find out that her father is Jonas.

However, if Jody stumbled upon the truth about the love triangle between Ffion, Liam, and Jonas, it would open the door to her digging further into the past and discovering the truth. If Black Mirror made a sequel episode, we could follow a story told from the perspective of an adult Jody. How far would you go to uncover the truth behind an event that completely altered the trajectory of several lives? With the ability to playback entire memories, Jody could work through thousands of hours of recovered memories in order to piece together the truth. Similar to Liam, maybe she would also become blinded by chasing after something that maybe she isn’t ready to see.

