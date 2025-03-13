Black Mirror Season 7 Trailer Confirms More Returning Characters Than We Thought

Play video

One of the wildest and most thought-provoking shows on television is finally returning to our screens for the first time in two years. Black Mirror has been on hiatus since 2023 and fans spent quite a while wondering when or if the acclaimed anthology series would come back. Well the wait is over next month, as the seventh season of Black Mirror brings six new stories to Netflix, and the first trailer for the new episodes has potentially revealed the return of one of Black Mirror‘s biggest tales.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It has long been known that Black Mirror Season 7 will include a follow-up to “USS Callister,” the Star Trek-inspired episode from Season 4 that remains among the most beloved of the series. The Season 7 trailer, which you can watch above, seemingly indicates that the world of Bandersnatch is also making a comeback.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is an interactive feature film from 2018 that puts the story of some video game developers into the hands of the viewer. In the new trailer, it appears a couple of those developers have returned. Bandersnatch stars Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry both show up in the Season 7 trailer, both sporting looks very similar to the ones they donned in the film.

Poulter’s look is especially telling, as he is once again sporting the bleach-blonde hair and glasses that gave his Bandersnatch character, Colin Ritman, such a unique look. It also seems, based on the footage in the trailer, that he’s once again involved in a story about video games.

All of the pieces add up to Black Mirror bringing back Bandersnatch in some kind of way, but nothing has been confirmed just yet. All we know about Season 7 is that it consists of six episodes and that one of them will be a return to the USS Callister.

Poulter and Chaudhry are just two of the new Season 7 cast members announced alongside the new trailer. The other new additions include Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Josh Finn, James Nelson-Joyce, Jay Simpson, and Michael Workéyè.

The previously announced cast includes Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson, and Harriet Walter.

Black Mirror returns to Netflix with six new episodes on April 10th.