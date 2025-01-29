Black Mirror Season 7 Confirms the Return of One of Its Greatest Storylines With New Photo

A new season of Netflix’s anthology series Black Mirror is coming to the streamer sometime this year and when it arrives, it will be returning to one of the best stories in the series, “USS Callister”. The official announcement of the sequel episode — a first for the series — was made last spring, but today, the official Netflix UK & Ireland X (formerly Twitter) account released a sizzle reel for what’s to come this year — including a first look at the return of Cristin Milioti’s Nanette Cole.

The short video, which has since been deleted, featured a brief look at Milioti’s Nanette sitting in the control room of the USS Callister dressed in armor bearing the ship’s insignia on its breastplate. The brief look cements that Milioti is returning and it was previously confirmed that Jimmi Simpson (who plays James Walton) and Billy Magnussen (who plays Valdack) are also returning.

No additional details about the Season 7 follow up to “USS Callister” have been revealed, but the original, Season 4 episode is considered by many to be on of Black Mirror’s best overall. The episode followed game developer Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) who, bitter towards colleagues on a multiplayer game, uses their DNA to create sentient digital clones that he manipulates and mistreats in a Star Trek-like adventure within the game. However, when a new employee (Milioti) is brought into the game, she encourages the others to revolt.

The “USS Callister” Sequel Will Be Black Mirror’s First

The episode will mark the first time that Black Mirror has done a sequel to any of its previous episodes, something that series creator Charlie Brooker addressed last year, saying that the sequel was something they’d considered for a long time because of how the episode ended.

“This has been brewing or actually quote a long time,” he said. “And it’s partly because of the way that it ends. Th firs tone ends like you could just carry that story on and follow where they go now. So, it was always like, ‘Hmm. I’m going to do that.’ it was something we were looking at for quite a long time. There were various iterations it went through, various version we wanted to do and were discussing on and off for several years. But there are a lot of schedules to sort out, and then the pandemic got in the way. It was something looked like it wasn’t going to happen, so I was delighted when it did. So, it’s been a minute. But even writing the characters is a luxury I don’t often get. I’ve never had it before on Black Mirror, to have a character that survives beyond one episode! So, that’s been a lot of fun, and then seeing them all on set has been fantastic.”

What Could the USS Callister’s New Adventure Entail?

While plot details about the sequel episode have not been revealed just yet, the image of Milioti’s Nanette in armor could give us some clues about where the episode will go with the story. As was described above, Nanette is seen wearing armor. Given that many of the episodes of Black Mirror are dystopian or darker in tone, it isn’t unthinkable that the sequel episode will see the hero of “USS Callister” end up becoming a villain in her own right.

Black Mirror Season 7 is expected on Netflix sometime this year.