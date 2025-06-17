5 Years After Cancellation, Marvel Star’s Fan-Favorite TV Show Is a Netflix Hit

The crime drama Blindspot, which stars Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Lady Sif actress Jaimie Alexander, is making a remarkable comeback, securing the #5 spot in Netflix’s current U.S. streaming charts for TV shows. This resurgence arrives five years after the series aired its finale on network television, underscoring the role that major streaming services can play in reviving interest in completed shows and connecting them with entirely new audiences. The show’s prominent ranking indicates that many subscribers are now diving into Blindspot‘s twisting narrative for the first time or are enjoying a binge-watch of the entire saga to catch all the foreshadowing clues hidden in its episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Premiering on NBC in September 2015, Blindspot immediately captured attention with its high-stakes premise: an amnesiac woman, Jane Doe (Alexander), is discovered in Times Square, her body entirely covered in cryptic tattoos that serve as clues to mysterious future crimes. Alexander’s character becomes the unwilling key to these events, working alongside an FBI team, notably including Agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), to decode the meanings behind her inked body art while simultaneously struggling to piece together her own identity and the origins of her formidable combat skills.

Blindspot successfully ran for five seasons and 100 episodes, concluding its network journey in July 2020 after its fifth season was announced as its final one, allowing for a planned narrative resolution. While the show garnered a dedicated fan base and strong initial ratings, the challenges of maintaining viewership for a heavily serialized drama on a weekly network schedule contributed to its eventual cancellation. That’s because the complexity of its evolving mythology required consistent viewing, a commitment that can be difficult for network audiences to maintain over multiple years.

Netflix Binge Model Propels Blindspot to New Heights

Image courtesy of NBC

The current surge in Blindspot‘s popularity on Netflix can be attributed to the platform’s binge-watch-friendly environment, which is particularly well-suited to a show with such a densely woven long-form narrative. The series’ 100-episode arc, filled with intricate plot twists and evolving character relationships centered around Jane Doe’s tattooed mysteries, is ideally consumed in a manner that allows viewers to immerse themselves fully without the long waits between episodes typical of network broadcasting. This uninterrupted viewing experience makes it easier for audiences to keep track of the complex conspiracy and appreciate the nuances of the story in a way that might have been more challenging during its original weekly airing.

Moreover, Netflix’s vast global reach and sophisticated content discovery tools, such as its prominent “Top 10” lists and personalized recommendations, grant Blindspot a level of widespread exposure that only increases the more the series is watched, creating a snowball effect that helps it remain relevant. This heightened visibility makes it significantly easier for a broad spectrum of subscribers to find and start the series. Plus, with 100 episodes available, Blindspot can become a recurring streaming destination for Netflix subscribers, further inflating the number of minutes audiences spend watching it, and by consequence making it more popular. That’s all excellent news for Blindspot, allowing Alexander’s compelling performance and the show’s intricate plotting to captivate a fresh set of fans.

All five seasons of Blindspot are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Are you rediscovering Blindspot on Netflix or watching it for the first time? Let us know in the comments!