7 Best Shows to Binge on Netflix in June 2025

Summer is finally here, and as the temperature starts to rise and taking a swim sounds more and more enticing, there’s only one thing to do: stay at home and watch TV shows. While most procedurals are on break, cable still offers a plethora of reality content that tackles everything from life on a boat to cooking BBQ. However, streaming services are really where it’s at, as they have massive libraries that take far longer than a few months to get through. Of course, the cream of the crop is Netflix, which is home to some of the biggest streaming series of all time, including Wednesday and Bridgerton.

Videos by ComicBook.com

June 2025 is a huge month for Netflix, with two shows releasing new seasons that are sure to generate headlines. Once those come and go, though, a massive void is going to form. Thankfully, other programs on the platform have a lot going for them and are ripe for binge-watching.

1) Squid Game

The South Korean dystopian series is ready to take the world by storm again, releasing its third season on June 25. With Season 3 being the last, it’s the perfect time to go back to the beginning and see how the competition pushes its competitors to the edge. Squid Game‘s first two seasons only have sixteen episodes between the two of them, so there’s plenty of time to catch up.

2) Ginny & Georgia

Another Netflix series gearing up to release its third season is Ginny & Georgia, which follows a mother who will do anything to protect her children. Season 3 will pick up right after the dramatic conclusion of the second season, with a monumental event in Ginny’s life being ruined when her past catches up to her. Ginny & Georgia has a few more episodes than Squid Game, but all the jaw-dropping moments make the extra effort worth it.

3) Dexter

Dexter Morgan always finds a way to return, and his story will continue in the upcoming Dexter: Resurrections on July 11 on Paramount+. That doesn’t leave a lot of time to catch up, but anyone willing to try can check out the original series on Netflix. It follows Dexter as he works as a crime scene investigator in Florida, which always deals with its fair share of strange crimes.

4) The Walking Dead

Despite The Walking Dead concluding years ago, Maggie Rhee and Negan are still fighting the undead on The Walking Dead: Dead City. The only way to fully understand the spinoff’s story, though, is to watch the flagship show, which is streaming on Netflix. Spend the first month of summer with Rick Grimes as Co. as they navigate a world full of monsters that want to eat them for lunch.

5) Stranger Things

Stranger Things is arguably the most important show in Netflix history, and it comes to an end at the beginning of 2026. The whole world will be talking about what happens to Eleven and her friends, so there’s no reason to skip over the show while surfing Netflix. Binging the first four seasons all at once might even make for a better experience, as there have been plenty of complaints about how long it takes the next batch of episodes to drop.

6) You

Watching a complete series can be a lot more fun than binge-watching a show and having to wait for the next season, and Netflix subscribers are in luck because one of its biggest projects just wrapped up. You, which follows the exploits of serial killer Joe Goldberg, has five seasons, and each one is more intense than the last. With the series releasing its final episodes in April 2025, it’s still the subject of many conversations online.

7) Suits

It’s never fun to see a show get canceled after one season, especially when it stars a former superhero actor looking for their next hit. However, Suits LA just couldn’t find its footing despite having some of the cast members from the original show reprise their roles. To avoid any more heartbreak, watch the entirety of Suits on Netflix and learn what becomes of Harvey Specter, Mike Ross, and the rest of Pearson Specter Litt.

Have you watched any of these Netflix shows before? If not, which ones will you binge-watch in June 2025? Let us know in the comments below!