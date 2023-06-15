Disney+ Announces Streaming Date for New Bluey Episodes

If you're a parent with small children (or you just really love great animated television), be sure to mark July 12th on your calendars. Bluey, the beloved kids series out of Australia, is getting a new batch of episodes on Disney+ here in the United States. A bunch of episodes from Bluey's third season were added to the Disney+ late last year, but the season hadn't wrapped up airing new episodes. Next month, 10 more episodes from Bluey Season 3 will be coming to Disney+, giving folks in North America a fresh set of Bluey to watch.

Disney+ unveiled its complete list of July additions this week, and Bluey was on the list for the middle of the month. July 12th will see 10 new Bluey episodes added to the Disney+ lineup.

How Many Bluey Episodes Are There?

So far, Bluey has aired 171 episodes, 47 of which have been in the third season. The first two seasons are available on Disney+ in their entirety, but Season 3 is being added a little at a time.

There are currently 27 episodes of Bluey's third season available on Disney+. The new batch of episodes coming in July will bring the total to 37, 10 shy of what has aired.

"Love for Bluey has exploded among viewers across the globe, and we're delighted to debut another exciting season that will give fans more opportunities to spend time with Bluey and family," said Henrietta Hurford-Jones, Director of Children's Content Partnerships, BBC Studios in a press release announcing the Bluey Season 3 Disney+ streaming date. "We're so happy to be working with a partner like Disney that shares our enthusiasm for the series, which has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and a co-viewing winner worldwide."

"We've been creating Bluey together for over five years at Ludo and every day is a privilege to turn up and create the show with each artist at the studio. We love this crew, we love this cast and we're so proud and happy that their work is being welcomed and loved by homes around the world," said Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson, Executive Producers and Co-Founders, Ludo Studio.

Where to Watch Bluey

Many people watch Bluey episodes once they're added to Disney+, but that's not the only way to watch the series here in the United States. New episodes of the series air on the Disney Junior channel, and the show has consistently pulled in awesome ratings.

Are you excited to see more Bluey added to the Disney+ lineup next month? Let us know in the comments!