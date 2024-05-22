Bluey Theme Park Announced

Bluey has a whole theme park dedicated to the show in Australia and they just got their first big commercial. Bluey's World is located in Brisbane and features a detailed recreation of the Heeler's house. On November 7, families and all viewers will be welcome to come visit the world of the animated series. Ludo Studio is touting this expeirence as different from the various pop-up meet and greets that already exist for Bluey. The show remains wildly popular and these kinds of official experiences are only going to continue to pop-up. If you're looking to eat or play after a guided tour, you'll have the ability to do that as well. Check out the amazing new trailer for yourself down below!

Here's how the company describes the attraction: "Bluey's World is a one-of-a-kind guided immersive experience, that takes you into the Heeler family's iconic Queenslander home, backyard and beyond – for real life! Explore multiple rooms and play games from Bluey, as you embark on an interactive adventure with your guide through the vibrant and playful world of Bluey. This expansive, multi-sensory experience features real-life sets, recognisable scenes, and beloved characters and games from hit-show Bluey."

The day has come, Bluey's World tickets are on sale. Hooray! 💙🌏



For more info and to book tickets – https://t.co/56IdA1ipb8@Queensland @visitbrisbane 🇦🇺

Official Bluey Events Are Probably The Way To Go

(Photo: Bluey TV)

Recently, an unofficial Bluey fan event in Las Vegas, Nevada did not go according to plan at all. People on social media were comparing it to the disastrous Wonka experience over in the United Kingdom. Dirt Dog, a restaurant in the city that put on the Bluey event, had to issue a statement to Fox 5 Vegas apologizing.

"We expected like maybe 50 to 60 people — not in the sense of the whole city coming out," Taj Wilder, a spokesperson for the restaurant's marketing team explained. "Just now knowing who Bluey is, we would have planned ahead and would have had security. We're very much family. We love on each other, we support each other. We're going to continue to make events, create events, especially free ones, for families to come out and have a good time with us."

They continued, "To our Bluey Families: We are truly sorry this event wasn't the expected experience! We take pride in putting on community events for you and your families to enjoy. We have staff play out host characters for an added personal touch. We were overwhelmed with the turn out to this event, we will continue to improve on our events so we can ensure nothing like this will happen in the future. We apologize to the families that miss out on what we had to offer. We hope to repair our relationship with all of you."

