Bob Ross Is Leaving Netflix In May

Netflix is always bringing in new content, but at times they also have to let some go, and the latest departure is one that Bob Ross fans will miss a great deal. In Netflix's new May release list we learned of several movies, shows, and originals that would be coming to the service, but we also learned that Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1 would be leaving the service on May 30th. The good news is that it's not to the end of the month, so you've still got plenty of time to either check it out for the first time or give it a rewatch, though that's not the only good news.

The list does not include Netflix's other Bob Ross series Chill With Bob Ross, so you'll still be able to get your fix. That said, we imagine if one is leaving the service the other will follow soon after, so best to enjoy that series as well while you can.

Of course, Netflix is far from the only place to enjoy Bob Ross' painting show. You can find all 31 seasons of Bob Ross' Joy of Painting show on the official Bob Ross YouTube page, so if you are wanting to chill a bit and watch Ross create gorgeous landscapes from a blank canvas, you're in luck.

The first season of Joy of Painting featured 13 episodes and debuted in 1983 on PBS. While it started out with by building up a cult following, it would pick up a nationwide airing in season 2, and with it would introduce fans all over the states to Ross' chill style of painting.

The show continued until season 31 in 1994, which was sadly followed by Ross' death at the age of 52 in 1995. Ross would pass away from a battle with lymphoma, a conditional that his fans weren't aware of until after his passing. While Ross is no longer with us, his paintings and Joy of Painting series continues to bring in new fans and has left an endearing legacy that's inspired many newcomers to pick up a paintbrush and create their own beautiful worlds.

Hopefully, Netflix brings back this collection or perhaps creates a new collection at some point, because there's always room for some Joy of Painting, and we imagine many Bob Ross fans would agree.

