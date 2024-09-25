Bobby Moynihan Wants to Play His LEGO Star Wars Character in Live-Action

Bobby Moynihan, the Saturday Night Live cast member who plays the role of Bobarian Afol in Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, says he hopes to bring that character to life in live action someday. The character, affectionately called "Jedi Bob," is a co-lead in the new special, and the kind of Jedi that you'd expect a comic like Moynihan to play -- not exactly the same kind of very serious person who usually serves as the lightsaber-wielding master.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy debuted on Disney+ two weeks ago. Moynihan appears in the special alongside Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, Ahmed Best, and more. Even if he doesn't get to be Jedi Bob, Moynihan has the notion that it would be fun to be a weird alien thing in the Star Wars galaxy.

"I enjoy Star Wars acting -- I really want to do live-action Star Wars," Moynihan said. "I really want to play some sort of alien creature where you can't see my face -- a slug or something. My dream is live-action orca. Me in a live-action orca costume, shrunk down, that's my dream."

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Cast & Story Info

The entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling, unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild, and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy stars Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), Bobby Moynihan (SNL), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man Trilogy), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), Michael Cusack (Smiling Friends), with Ahmed Best (The Phantom Menace, Obi-Wan) as Darth Jar Jar, and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

"It's hard to believe that it's been 25 years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group began," executive producer James Waugh shared in a statement. "In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy's elements in any way they can conceive... and build. It's with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to 'Rebuild the Galaxy' like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I've had the fortune of working with, we've mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together."