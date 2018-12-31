‘Bob’s Burgers’ has Incredible ‘King of the Hill’ Connection and We All Missed It

There are many connections between King of the Hill and Bob’s Burgers. Jim Dauterive was the executive producer and writer of multiple episode of King of the Hill and later developed Bob’s Burgers. Both sitcoms aired of Fox and followed families with lower incomes and wacky antics.

However, thanks to a Reddit post by u/Evan1016 to r/BobsBurgers, a subreddit dedicated to fans of the animated show, we’re now aware of an even deeper connection and it’s blowing our minds.

“Mr Frond was briefly an anger management counselor in King of the Hill S7E7. Both characters are voiced by David Herman,” explains the redditor.

As you can see, the characters are pretty much identical but within the perimeters of their animation style. Many subscribers in the community were also shocked to learn the information.

“…mind blown,” wrote u/Mr_Indoors.

“For those interested, I clipped part of one of his scenes,” shared u/Fortyseven with the following link: vimeo.com/308290024.

“Same voice and mannerisms too. No doubt about it,” pointed out u/TewMuchTuna.

David Herman voiced multiple characters throughout the run of King of the Hill including Buckley, Jimmy Witchard, Eustis Miller, and Miguel Hernandez. In addition to Mr. Frond, he’s also the voice behind Trev, Mr. Branca, Marshmallow, Tammy’s Dad, and various other characters on Bob’s Burgers.

The actor has also provided his vocal chops to Futurama, Disenchantment, Brickleberry, Bee Movie, and most recently an episode of BoJack Horseman. Before sticking with the voice gigs, he was a cast member on MADtv, played Michael Bolton in Office Space, and even appeared in a few episodes of Angel as David Nabbit.

King of the Hill ran from 1997 to 2010 and Herman was involved in 147 out of the series’ 258 episodes. Bob’s Burgers has been running since 2011 and he’s lent his voice to 94 out of 165 episodes.

Herman’s next project is 98%, a comedy that is expected to be released in 2019.

Bob’s Burgers airs Sundays at 8:30 PM on Fox.