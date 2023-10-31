Bodies: New DC TV Series Tops Netflix Global Charts
Bodies, based on an out-of-print Vertigo comic, has been a huge hit for Netflix.
The biggest show on Netflix right now is actually based on an out-of-print comic series from the popular Vertigo imprint of DC Comics. It's called Bodies, and it's a TV adaptation of Si Spurrier's series, which began its print run back in 2014. While it didn't get as much buzz as titles like The Fall of the House of Usher, Bodies has been a global hit for Netflix, topping the streamer's worldwide TV charts for the second week in a row.
On Tuesday, Netflix released the streaming data for the top movies on shows around the globe over the past week. Bodies was far and away the biggest English-language TV series over the course of the week, racking up more than 58 million hours viewed worldwide.
The series spans four different time periods as detectives in different eras all investigate what seems to be the exact same murder in London.
On Netflix's daily rotating charts in the United States, Bodies has fallen slightly, but has remained on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. Tuesday's edition of the list sees Bodies in the fifth overall position, following the release of some new documentary titles.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
