‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 5 Trailer Released

Netflix has released the first trailer for BoJack Horseman Season Five.

The trailer shows BoJack trying to get his career back on track with a new television series, but failing to get the help he needs to put his personal life back on track.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the trailer above.

BoJack Horseman was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The series’ voice cast includes star Will Arnett as Bojack and supporting cast Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, and Aaron Paul.

In BoJack Horseman, “Will Arnett voices BoJack, the failed legendary 90’s sitcom star from the favorite family sitcom Horsin’ Around, who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whiskey and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback…”

Compared to network animated comedies, BoJack Horseman mixes realism surprisingly well with comedy. It has been praised for its handling of issues like depression, trauma, addiction, and generally self-destructive behavior, as well as for taking an existential look at the human condition.

BoJack Horseman Season 4 began with Bojack missing from Hollywood and still coming to terms with the death of Sarah Lynn, one of the former child actors on his career-defining sitcom, Horsin’ Around. While away, he discovers secrets of his family’s history, including that his grandmother had a forced lobotomy. Later, he meets Hollyhock, whom he at first believes is a daughter he was previously unaware of, but later discovers that she is, in fact, his half-sister, born from an affair that Bojack’s father had with a mistress. Meanwhile, Mr. Peanutbutter ran a campaign to become the new governor.

With all of that behind him, BoJack admits that he needs help, but he can’t seem to figure out how to ask for it or how to try to get better. Is it too late for him?

Are you excited for Bojack Horseman‘s return? Let us know how you feel in the comments!

BoJack Horseman Season Five premieres Sept. 14th on Netflix.