‘BoJack Horseman’ Renewed for Season 6 at Netflix

BoJack Horseman is headed back to back to Netflix for another season of animated humor and existential self-loathing.

Netflix today announced that BoJack Horseman has been renewed for a sixth season.

The renewal follows a deal struck between Comedy Central, Debmar-Mercury, and Tornante Company to air earlier seasons of the show in syndication on Comedy Central.

The fifth season of BoJack Horseman premiered on Netflix in September, following on the heals of the fourth season, where Bojock was forced to deal with the death of Sarah Lynn, one of the former child actors on his career-defining sitcom, Horsin’ Around. While away, he discovered secrets of his family’s history, including that his grandmother had a forced lobotomy. Later, he met Hollyhock, whom he at first believed was his daughter that he was previously unaware of, but later discovered that she is, in fact, his half-sister, born from an affair that Bojack’s father had with a mistress. Meanwhile, Mr. Peanutbutter ran a campaign to become the new governor.

The new season saw Bojack making his television comeback in a dark and pretentious prestige show that streamed via a website designed to tell people what time it is right now. In playing a damaged, morally questionable antihero in the show, BoJack was forced to confront his own moral failings, addictions, and how he’s hurt those around him. The season ultimately ended with BoJack checking into rehab.

BoJack Horseman has been praised for the way it mixes weighty discussions of mental health and self-worth with comedy, dealing with issues like depression, trauma, addiction, and generally self-destructive behavior, as well as for taking an existential look at the human condition.

BoJack Horseman was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The series’ voice cast includes Will Arnett as Bojack Horseman, Amy Sedaris as Princess Carolyn, Alison Brie as Diane Nguyen, Paul F. Tompkins as Mr. Peanutbutter, and Aaron Paul as Todd.

BoJack Horseman was at the vanguard of Netflix‘s push into the adult animated comedy space that has traditionally been dominated by FOX’s Animation Domination block. Other shows in that space include Matt Groening’s Disenchanted, Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth, F is for Family, and Jake Johnson’s upcoming Hoops.

