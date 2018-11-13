‘Boy Meets World’ Funko Pops Need Mr. Feeny

The beloved ’90s ABC series Boy Meets World has finally been given the Funko Pop treatment! The Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence figures will vastly increase your Pop figure collection wholesomeness quotient, though there will be a hole that only a Mr. Feeny Funko Pop will fill.

Rest assured – there’s no way Funko won’t deliver a Mr. Feeny Pop figure at some point down the line. We would also expect to see Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews Funko Pops sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you can pre-order the Cory Funko Pop here and the Topanga Funko Pop here with shipping slated for January.

Speaking at New York Comic-Con 2018, Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage had this to say about the legacy of the show:

Danielle: I always had the feeling that we were just doing the show for our grandparents, like a few people watched it, but it is pretty crazy that when social media got huge we found out that so many people were watching. I think it was probably nice, not knowing that made us a little better. I would have probably been more self conscious about some things.

Ben: I think that BMW was done in a different era, and no social media, and it was a bit of a bubble when we were filming the show. We were able to just have fun with each other and our characters. We didn’t check Twitter to see what everyone thought about it. Years later it means a lot that people really enjoyed what we did.

It seems as though Funko has been on a nostalgia kick lately because yesterday they released a new collection of Pop figures for anyone that loves their ’90s Nickelodeon cartoons. The collection includes Gerald Johanssen from Hey Arnold!, Angelica and Spike from Rugrats, and Eliza, Nigel and Donnie from The Wild Thornberrys.

You can pre-order the entire collection right here with shipping slated for December. Nigel is going to be the first Pop on my list. SMASHING!

As for the rest of the collection, look for Chuckie, Tommy, and Angelica from Rugrats as Dorbz to hit the Funko Shop sometime soon. You will also find Arnold and Gerald as fruits in Helga’s play from Hey Arnold! at GameStop sometime in November / December.

