‘Boy Meets World’: 91-Year-Old Mr. Feeny Actor Stops Burglary

No matter how old Mr. Feeny gets, he’s still ready to nip trouble in the bud.

On Saturday evening, according to KABC Los Angeles, a burglar broke into the home of 91-year-old actor William Daniels, who is best known for playing George Feeny on Boy Meets World. Daniels was at home with his 89-year-old wife, Bonnie Bartlett, when the attempted robbery began.

Around 9:30 pm, the intruder reportedly forced open a back door of the couple’s San Fernando Valley home, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KABC Los Angeles on Tuesday. Daniels quickly reacted to the situation, confronting the intruder by flipping on the lights in the house.

The Los Angeles Police investigators don’t believe that the actors were targeted in the burglary, and a description of the thief was not made available.

“Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded,” the actor’s publicist said in a statement. “They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

Fellow Boy Meets World star Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews on the series, tweeted out his support of Daniels after the incident occurred.

“Don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny,” Friedle wrote in the tweet. “#LoveYouBillAndBonnie”

Though Boy Meets World has been off the air since 2000, Daniels was able to reprise the role of Mr. Feeny in a few episodes of the follow-up series, Girl Meets World. The actor appeared in five episodes of the show between 2014 and 2017. Additionally, Daniels was featured in several episodes of Grey’s Anatomy in 2012, taking on the role of Dr. Craig Thomas.

Boy Meets World ran for a total of 158 episodes from 1993 to 2000. Both Daniels and Friedle appeared in each and every episode.