Harry Potter’s New Voldemort Front-Runner Addresses Casting Rumors

HBO’s Harry Potter remake will debut this Christmas, and by now, we have a good idea of who will make up its cast. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will replace Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as the new Golden Trio. And many of Hogwarts’ teachers and staff are settled (though we’re still waiting to learn who will tackle the role of Peeves). One of the most important Harry Potter characters has yet to receive a casting announcement, however — and considering his biggest Season 1 appearance will be on the back of someone’s head, that’s not a total surprise. We’re still waiting for news about who will portray Voldemort, and in the meantime, rumors are running rampant. The latest star to be at the center of them is Paul Bettany, best known for playing Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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In an interview with Screen Rant, Bettany addressed the whispers that he’ll appear as the HBO remake’s villain. Sadly, those hoping to see him in the role will be disappointed with his answer. “I’ve heard that rumor too,” he said, when presented with the first three Harry Potter books. “Unfortunately, it’s just a rumor.“

Bettany also added, “I’m not sure that I could face any more prosthetics in my life.” After 10+ years in the MCU, it’s hard to blame him. Assuming he’s telling the truth — and he did forget Voldemort’s name, which suggests he’s not poring over scripts at the moment — it leaves fans no closer to knowing who will play the Dark Lord. There are a few strong contenders, one of whom has also been at the heart of Harry Potter rumors. However, at this point, it’s not clear if the creators will leave this bit of casting as a surprise. It would certainly make the Season 1 finale more interesting.

Who Could Play Voldemort in HBO’s Harry Potter Show?

In addition to Paul Bettany, Cillian Murphy has been consistently rumored to be joining the Harry Potter cast as Voldemort. Like Bettany, Murphy would make a compelling villain; it’s easy to imagine him stepping into the part, especially after seeing him in Batman Begins. Yet Murphy has also addressed the rumors, denying they’re true. And although actors lie about such things, especially when under NDA, popular fancasts only rarely come to be.

Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis has also expressed interest in portraying Voldemort, and he’d be another shoo-in for the role. Succession alum Matthew Macfadyen is also a perfect pick, though it’s unclear if he’d want to tackle the part, or if he’d be considered. There are numerous stars who have Voldemort’s cold, unfeeling demeanor down, showcasing it in previous roles. They’re all likely to deny it until HBO makes an official casting call, though. Until then, Harry Potter fans will be left guessing.

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