Breaking Bad Complete Marathon to Air Before Better Call Saul Season 6

AMC is leading into the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul with Breaking Bad: The Complete Marathon, a five-week marathon of the hit Vince Gilligan drama. Complete seasons of Breaking Bad will air across five consecutive Saturdays, starting with “Pilot” on March 19 and ending with series finale “Felina” on April 16. AMC is presenting the re-runs with behind-the-scenes content and exclusive interviews with cast and crew. It all leads to the Season 6 premiere of Better Call Saul, returning April 18 with the first half of the Breaking Bad prequel’s two-part final season.

The first episode of Breaking Bad airs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 19, with subsequent seasons starting at 7:00 AM on Saturdays: Season 2 (March 26), Season 3 (April 2), Season 4 (April 9), and Season 5 (April 16).

AMC previously aired the complete Breaking Bad marathon after the series concluded in 2013, and again to lead into the world television premiere of Netflix spinoff movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on the network in 2020. All 62 episodes and five seasons of Breaking Bad remain available to stream on Netflix.

The final season of Saul leads towards the events of Breaking Bad and will reveal what becomes of Gene Takovic (Odenkirk), Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman’s assumed identity post-Breaking Bad.

Breaking Bad, which first premiered on AMC in 2008, follows the story of a desperate man who turns to a life of crime to secure his family’s financial future. Over its five-season run, the series garnered 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, including the 2014 and 2013 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series; two Golden Globe Awards, two Peabodys and was named to the American Film Institute’s (AFI) list of the “Top 10 Programs of the Year” in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014, among other accolades. The series stars four-time Emmy-winner Bryan Cranston as Walter White; three-time Emmy-winner Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman; two-time Emmy-winner Anna Gunn as Skyler White; Dean Norris as DEA Agent Hank Schrader; Betsy Brandt as Marie Schrader; RJ Mitte as Walter Jr. White, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, and Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman.

The Breaking Bad: The Complete Marathon begins Saturday, March 19 on AMC. Better Call Saul: The Final Season Part 1 premieres April 18 on AMC and airs for seven weeks; Better Call Saul: The Final Season Part 2 airs its final six episodes starting July 11.