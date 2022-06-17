Breaking Bad Director Rian Johnson Has a Bone To Pick With Netflix

Rian Johnson is known for helming huge movies such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out, but he also directed three Breaking Bad episodes, including the iconic "Ozymandias." Currently, all five seasons of the hit show are available to watch on Netflix, and Johnson has a bit of a bone to pick with the streaming service over their photo choice of Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

"This key frame always drives me nuts – those traffic cones were out of our shot, they were just there for safety. And now they'll drive you nuts too. You're welcome!" Johnson wrote. You can check out the image in the post below:

This key frame always drives me nuts – those traffic cones were out of our shot, they were just there for safety. And now they’ll drive you nuts too. You’re welcome! pic.twitter.com/JYBcG0xA08 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 16, 2022

It's been almost nine years since Breaking Bad came to an end, but the world continues to thrive with Better Call Saul. The prequel series follows Bob Odenkirk as his character transforms from Jimmy McGill to the Saul Goodman fans met in Breaking Bad. The sixth and final season recently aired its midseason finale, and folks are eager to see the reaming episodes. Recently, it was confirmed Cranston and Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) will return during the final Better Call Saul episodes, and co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould recently said the prequel spinoff will intersect with Breaking Bad as well as the follow-up film El Camino in "dramatically earned and surprising" ways.

"We're pulling a lot of threads together — sometimes they're threads, sometimes they're ropes," Gould told EW. "This is the climax — at least for the moment — of all those episodes, 62 episodes of Breaking Bad. We have El Camino. This pulls a lot of the elements from all three projects together and weaves them, but always in the context of the story of Jimmy McGill, Kim Wexler, Mike Ehrmantrout."

As for Johnson, it was announced this week that his long-awaited sequel to Knives Out is called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie does not yet have a confirmed release date but is expected to be released in theaters and on Netflix later this year.

"In my mind, I don't even think of it in terms of like a sequel," Johnson said previously. "Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It's just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there's just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it'd be really fun."

Better Call Saul's final season returns on July 11th.