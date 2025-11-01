Breaking Bad Fans Just Got Devastating News About The Masterpiece Franchise’s Future

Very few shows can say that they are on the level of Breaking Bad. It’s a western, it’s a drama, it’s a dark comedy—it’s one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed pieces of media of all time. And it deserves all of those accolades and more (16 Emmys have a tendency to speak for themselves). Which is why the interview that Vince Gilligan just gave The Hollywood Reporter is either excellent news or terrible news, depending on your feelings about spin-offs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gilligan is trying new things, and that’s great! We will devour anything that comes from the mind that brought us Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and Saul Goodman. Talking about shifting from the Breaking Bad mindset to his new show, Pluribus, Gilligan said, “As much as I love Walter White and as proud as I am of Breaking Bad—and as much as I know that it’ll be the first sentence in my obituary—at a certain point, you’re like, ‘God, it’d be nice to write a hero again, someone who’s trying to do the right thing.’”

Is There A Future For Breaking Bad?

Image courtesy of AMC

“Never say never” is exactly what Gilligan said when asked if there was potential for future Breaking Bad projects. “I live in fear of messing up people’s memories … I’d rather disappoint folks by not giving them any more ‘Breaking Bad‘ than have them say, ‘Okay, man, that was a really great multi-course meal, but that last serving in the dessert bowl was dog shit. Now I’ve got a bad taste in my mouth, and that’s all I remember now’ … I really don’t want to do that.” Which, in the age of hollow reboots and prequels and sequels, is a really refreshing and honest take.

The fandom has definitely been loud in its clamoring for a new spin-off, especially in the wake of the success of Better Call Saul and the fact that we’re approaching the 20th anniversary of Breaking Bad’s debut. While the notion of abandoning the franchise altogether is a sad one, we’re with Gilligan and his idea that leaving it perfectly suspended in time is a better move than reprising it just to reprise it. And if you find that you’re having withdrawals for the kind of captivating television we know Gilligan is capable of, check out Pluribus on Apple TV+—and see a few familiar faces, places, and easter eggs.

Would you rather that Breaking Bad stay as it is, or have a few new spin-offs? Tell us in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forums to see what other fans think.