Bruce Springsteen Heads to Netflix for One-Man Special

Bruce Springsteen’s acclaimed one-man Broadway show will head to Netflix, which taped two private performances of Springsteen on Broadway last week.

The show will close at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre on Dec. 15, the same day Netflix posts its special globally. The sold-out show started previews on Oct. 3 and opened on Oct. 12. It was extended three times beyond an initial eight-week run, bringing the total performances to 236.

According to The New York Times, Netflix filmed two performances on July 17 and 18 for a private audience.

“The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete,” Springsteen’s long-time manager, Jon Landeau, said in a statement. “In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company’s support has been a perfect match for Bruce’s personal commitment to the filmed version of Springsteen on Broadway.”

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one man show,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said. “This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time.”

Springsteen on Broadway was inspired by Springsteen’s memoir Born to Run and several performances have included appearances from Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa. In June, Springsteen received a special Tony Award for the show.

The show includes 15 songs, which are interspersed with comments from Springsteen about his life and career. Some of the songs include “Growin’ Up,” “My Hometown,” “Thunder Road,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Dancing In The Dark,” “Land of Hope and Dreams” and “The Ghost of Tom Joad.”

Earlier this month, Springsteen deviated from his script by performing the first encore of the Broadway run, since the main show was shortened after Scailfa could not make it for their duets. Springsteen performed “This Hard Land” from his 1995 Greatest Hits album. He allowed fans to record the performance and take pictures, reports Rolling Stone.

In an interview with The Star Tribune, Springsteen said he did not have plans after December. He has an album recorded, but has yet to announce a release date.

“I’m here until December,” he told The Star Tribune. “We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see. I’ve gotta run.”

Photo credit: Danny Clinch/Shore Fire Media