Bryan Cranston Reveals Malcolm in the Middle Revival Idea

With so many popular sitcoms getting rebooted, television lovers are waiting to find out which fan-favorites series will be the next to return. One show that has been coming up a lot lately is Malcolm in the Middle. In fact, Frankie Muniz recently revealed that Bryan Cranston, his former TV dad, was developing a reboot. The Breaking Bad star recently addressed the rumors and shared that "there was some talk about the possibility doing" a "reunion movie" for Malcolm in the Middle. This week, Cranston took part in GQ's video series that saw him breaking down his most iconic characters. In the video, Cranston opened up about possibly returning to Malcolm in the Middle.

"I first proposed the idea of a reunion movie," Cranston shared. "The creator of the show, Linwood Boomer, is warming to it. If we come across an idea that all of us feel is really valid, not just – I have no interest to keep busy or pick up a paycheck – I want to do something that, 'Man, that's a great idea.' And we get to see these people 20 years later. All the boys are now in their, at least in their thirties. They're all grown men, married, children ... It's just an extraordinary situation for me. I was, in fact, a couple of them are nearing the age I was when I played the dad of those kids," he added with a laugh.

Back in October, Boomer spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the movie idea. "We're talking about it," Boomer shared. "We all think it would be fun if we get the right idea. Honestly, it would be going much faster if everyone wasn't so annoying." He added that Cranston was "kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling."

While talking to GQ, Cranston also talked about his time on the show, and how much fun he got to have creating the character of Hal Wilkerson.

"I made a distinction that Hal was not disinterested in his family. He was distracted by things. And I love the fact that we were a married couple and my character was madly in love with his wife. That was a nice thing to see on television," Cranston explained. He added of the many wacky things he got to do on the show, "Well, I was naked and covered in blue paint. I was strapped to the front of a moving bus. I was hung upside down and tortured. I had 10,000 honey bees on me at one time. So it just went on and on and on. They said, 'What would you do?' I learned how to roller skate and did a roller skating episode. It was just a glorious time because who gets to do that? I got to play. I went to work to play."

