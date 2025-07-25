Buffy Reboot Adds Five More to Cast (But is One Another New Slayer?)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans have quite a bit to celebrate at the moment, as the franchise is not only charting a new course in the world of comics, but is also moving full speed ahead on an exciting Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot for TV. Today, that project added not one but five new stars to its rapidly expanding cast, and while we have several questions regarding each new member of the cast, one of the biggest we have is, does that new cast also include a new slayer?

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new report from Deadline, it will be Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned), Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU), Sarah Bock (Severance), Daniel Di Tomasso (CSI: Vegas), and Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) joining the cast, and all are series regulars. They will be joining Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is reprising the role of Buffy Summers, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who will be playing a new slayer named Nova, which brings us to an interesting link to the new cast additions.

It turns out that Di Tomasso will be playing Nova’s single father and photojournalist Abe in the show, so we’ll likely get some regular exchanges between the two like we got from Buffy and her mother Joyce early in the original series. Meanwhile, Rakotohavana will be playing a privileged and likable high school geek named Hugo, who will also be interacting with another student named Larkin (played by Jean), who is described as a “chronic do-gooder.”

As for Bock, she will be playing Gracie, who is a ringleader for a group of church-going students. Finally, we have Scott, who will be playing a popular high school teacher named Mr. Burke. All five should add some intriguing elements to the series, but what if there’s more than just one new slayer in the mix?

While Gellar is returning to the role of Buffy in the reboot, there’s also a big spotlight on the new Slayer, Nova. That means the legacy of history of Slayers and the impact they’ve had on the world in the shadows will likely play a substantial role in the series, especially when Buffy and Nova are interacting, and one theory I’ve got is that along the way we see the duo recruit more new slayers to the mix, starting with someone that’s already in their circle.

There were multiple Slayers introduced in the original series and numerous team-ups or clashes along the way, and from all that history, Buffy knows just how important it is to have people you rely on. While there were several allies in her group that more than held their own, there were also plenty of sacrifices and tragic deaths during that journey.

One way to mitigate that risk would be to train more than just one new slayer at a time, especially if they already have some sort of rapport with another slayer. From the descriptions, I could see Larkin or Hugo eventually stepping into that role, and there’s also the possibility that Mr. Burke isn’t just a teacher, but perhaps operates more like previous Watchers Giles and Wesley, or even maybe has ties to a slayer past of his own.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but it’s all exciting to think about, especially as more people are added into the mix. The pilot for the Buffy the Slayer reboot will be directed by Chloe Zhao, and the series is being written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. The new project is being created by 20th Television and Searchlight TV, and no release date has been announced yet.

Are you excited for the new cast additions, and what’s your craziest theory for the reboot? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Buffy with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!