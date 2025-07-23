Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Just Got a Big Update From Sarah Michelle Gellar

Buffy is back. Sarah Michelle Gellar teased the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot with a post on Instagram on Tuesday. A Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival has been in the works for a long time, but was only confirmed as being in development earlier this year, when Hulu ordered a pilot with Gellar returning as Buffy Summers alongside a brand-new Slayer. Now, Gellar has unveiled photos from what appears to be a table read for the upcoming pilot, suggesting that production may be set to ramp up sooner rather than later. In her Instagram post, which can be viewed below, Gellar shared a photo of a place card with her name on it and Buffy Summers beneath it. In the second slide, Gellar posted a snap of the script and a Buffy action figure in the background.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans will also note that Gellar was careful to cover what appears to be the revival’s upcoming title. The pilot script was written by Nora Zuckerman & Lilla Zuckerman and will be directed by The Eternals director Chloé Zhao. In the upper right-hand of the script, it notes that the table read took place on Monday, July 21st, suggesting production should be underway relatively soon.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival Pushes Forward

In the past, Gellar has often seemed uninterested in joining a potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, having previously joked she was “too tired & cranky” to take part in it. For the Hulu reboot, though, Gellar has been working closely with Zhao and the Zuckerman sisters to ensure it is ultimately a story worth telling. While Ryan Kiera Armstrong has been cast as the new Slayer for the Hulu pilot, Gellar’s Buffy Summers is still expected to be featured throughout the show, presumably as a mentor, should it be ordered to series. Although little is known about the new series’ plot, it is said that it will pick up where the original show ended, with Buffy having activated all potential slayers.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which began as a movie penned by Joss Whedon, was a long-running series on The WB. The show starred Gellar as Buffy Summers, a teenage Slayer who struggled to balance her normal life with taking down evil. The series also starred Nicholas Brendon as Xander Harris, Alyson Hannigan as Willow Rosenberg, Anthony Head as Rupert Giles, James Marsters as Spike, Emma Caulfield Ford as Anya, Michelle Trachtenberg as Dawn Summers, and Kristine Sutherland as Joyce Summers, while David Boreanaz (Angel/Angelus), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), Amber Benson (Tara Maclay), Seth Green (Oz), and Eliza Dushku (Faith) also featured in various seasons.

The popular series aired for a total of seven seasons, premiering on March 10, 1997, and concluding with its series finale airing on May 20, 2003. It also spawned a successful spinoff with the Boreanaz-led Angel, which ran for a total of five seasons. Although Joss Whedon created Buffy the Vampire Slayer, he is not involved in the reboot following multiple allegations against the writer-director in recent years.

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series is now streaming on both Hulu & Disney+. As of now, it’s uncertain when the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot will premiere.