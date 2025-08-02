Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Helping Train the New Slayer in Real Life

Buffy Summers isn’t trying to protect the new Slayer from the world. She’s trying to prepare her for it. On Friday, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a post of her working out alongside Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who is set to play the new lead Slayer in Hulu’s potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. Gellar, who is helping to oversee the project as well as star in it, can be seen posing with Armstrong before the duo set off on their own individual workouts. The video is a highlight of some of the work both actors are putting in for the reboot, and Gellar picked a rather fitting song to use with Scandal’s “The Warrior” featuring Patty Smyth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gellar is set to reprise her iconic role of Buffy Summers in the pilot for a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She’ll help to mentor Armstrong’s new Slayer, Nova, as she navigates life in high school and as a Slayer. The series looks to be following the original series, but rather than making Nova an outgoing jock like Buffy was when we first met her, Nova will instead be an introverted high-school student who soon finds herself crushing on the popular jock Carson, played by newly cast Kingston Vernes. He’s said to be a Junior Olympian and popular student at New Sunnydale Academy who starts noticing Nova after a life-changing event.

The cast of the pilot recently did a table read, where Gellar showcased the shooting script for the reboot, all while careful to hide the title of the series. As of now, the reboot has not yet been ordered to series, and it’s unclear whether filming has begun on the pilot or if it’s coming up. For now, fans can enjoy watching the little behind-the-scenes teases Gellar continues to share on her social media, showcasing her excitement to not only return as Buffy, but to also pick up where the original series left off by activating all new potential slayers, including Nova.

It’s currently unknown if other characters from the original series will join Gellar for the reboot, although the actor has suggested she wants to bring back some characters from the original hit series. For now, the current cast of Hulu’s potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot includes Gellar as Buffy Summers, Armstrong as Nova, Vernes as Carson, Faly Rakotohavana as Hugo, Ava Jean as Larkin, Sarah Bock as Gracie, Daniel Di Tomasso as Abe, and Jack Cutmore-Scott as Mr. Burke.

The Eternals director Chloé Zhao is directing the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot pilot. She is also working closely with Gellar and writing duo Nora and Lilla Zuckerman on the project, with all four set to serve as producers on the potential series. Gail Berman, who worked on the original series, is also on board for the reboot and will serve as an executive producer. Original series — and movie — creator, Joss Whedon, is not involved in the potential reboot after years of allegations, including some from the cast of Buffy.

While fans wait to hear more about the untitled reboot, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is now available to stream in its entirety on Hulu, along with its spinoff series, Angel.