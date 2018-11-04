‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Shares Favorite Memory From the Show

Last year, Buffy the Vampire Slayer celebrated its 25th anniversary. Many of the show’s stars reunited to trade stories and mark the occasion but the show’s “big bads” were left out.

Clare Kramer played one of those big bads, the god Glorificus, aka Glory from Season Five. At Rhode Island Comic Con, Kramer shared her favorite memory from her time on the show.

“That first episode,” Kramer said. “It was my first job on tv … and I was so nervous and so scared, and I was afraid I was going to get fired … I just put it all out there. So that first episode was my favorite memory.”

Kramer reunited with her “key,” Michelle Trachtenberg who played Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, during the event. When asked which episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode they wish they could have been a part of, both mentioned “Hush,” Buffy‘s silent Season Four episode. Kramer added “The Body” as well.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is set to get the reboot treatment. Trachtenberg offered her take on the development.

“Joss is a brilliant, creative genius, and I’m sure the person be hired to oversee the [reboot series] will do a great job,” Trachtenberg said.

Little is known about the new Buffy series at this point. Monica Owusu-Breen is the showrunner, Joss Whedon is involved, and the show is said to be seeking a woman of color to portray the show’s lead slayer. Despite initial reports, Owusu-Breen has suggested that they are not recasting Buffy Summers, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar in the original Buffy TV series, but seeking a new slayer for a new generation.

“For some genre writers, it’s Star Wars. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is my Star Wars,” Owusu-Breen wrote on social media after the news broke. “Before I became a writer, I was a fan. For seven seasons, I watched Buffy Summers grow up, find love, kill that love. I watched her fight, and struggle and slay.

“There is only one Buffy. One Xander, one Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Oz, Tara, Kendra, Faith, Spike, Angel… They can’t be replaced. Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to. But here we are, twenty years later… And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer…And that’s all I can say.”

