Robot Chicken to Return for New 20th Anniversary Special

Robot Chicken might have stopped airing new episodes a few years ago, but the stop-motion animated series is coming back to Adult Swim with a new special to celebrate its 20th anniversary milestone. Robot Chicken first made its debut with Adult Swim on February 20th, 2005 and quickly became one of the most notable releases of the network’s history overall. The stop-motion series took major icons that animation fans would remember from the 80s and 902 and gave them wild new spins through its parody sketches. And the series was such a hit that it ran for 11 seasons with all sorts of new sketches and jokes.

Robot Chicken might have seemingly ended back in 2022 with its final episode of Season 11, but the series is coming back in a huge new way for its 20th anniversary milestone. Adult Swim has announced that Robot Chicken will be getting a brand new special to help celebrate the 20th anniversary that will be hitting later this Summer. No concrete release date has been announced for this new special yet as of the time of this publication, but you can check out the special logo for Robot Chicken’s 20th anniversary celebration below.

As part of the celebration of its 20th Anniversary (detailed in a press release), Robot Chicken is returning for a new special skewering many of Warner Bros. Discovery’s many reality shows. Titled “The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special,” this new special teases it will be taking aim at Discovery, Food Network, and TLC as fans will be following “the hapless Robot Chicken Nerd as he seeks self-discovery America’s way: going on reality shows! Will he find a 90 Day Fiancé – or end up Shark Week chum?”

This is a huge milestone for any Adult Swim series to hit too, and it’s something that series creators and executive producers Seth Green and Matthew Senreich are reflecting on. “20 years ago, we set out to make the kind of funny and unexpected show that we’d want to watch. And somehow, we’re still here, making sketch comedy with toys and making each other laugh,” Green and Senreich stated in an official statement. “As always, the fans are the true wind beneath our wings, and this new special is going to soar really high. And then maybe from that height, poop on your head. But we all know that’s good luck, so consider this payback for your support.”

“Robot Chicken has been pushing the boundaries of comedy and animation for 20 years, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this milestone with our incredible fans,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen about the new 20th anniversary special. “From the very first stop-motion sketch to the upcoming special, the show’s relentless creativity and sharp satire continue to set it apart. This new special is packed with the kind of wild, irreverent fun that only Robot Chicken can deliver.”

Adult Swim’s really going all out for the occasion too as Robot Chicken has been airing its episodes five-nights a week throughout the month of February. They are even offering a late-night double episode, Monday through Thursday beginning at 12:30am ET/PT, and even some of the Robot Chicken specials released over the years on Sundays at 1:00am ET/PT. If you wanted to go back and check out the 11 seasons of the animated series released thus far, you can now find it all streaming with Max. With this new special coming this Summer, it’s time to celebrate!

