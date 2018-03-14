Fox Head Talks ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot

Is Buffy the Vampire Slayer the next classic television series in line for a reboot?

FOX Chairman and CEO Gary Newman said during the INTV conference in Jerusalem that those conversations have occurred at the network, but left the ball creator Joss Whedon‘s court. He also stopped shy of confirming anything for fear he wouldn’t be able “to get out of the building alive.”

Newman said that Buffy the Vampire Slayer “is probably the most ripe show we have for bringing back. It’s something we talk about frequently. Joss Whedon is one of the greatest creators we’ve ever worked for. When Joss decides it’s time, we’ll do it.

“Reboots aren’t actually a focus for us,” Newman continued. “Most of the time it starts with a creator coming in. Admittedly, we chased The X-Files for a while. But when we first brought it back it was Chris and David and Gillian. The 24 franchise… we’ll always want it.”

The primary advantage that reboots present, Newman admits, is built in marketing in an increasingly crowded scripted television market.

“In this world with nearly 500 scripted series, getting a leg up on marketing is an opportunity,” Newman said, but noted that “If you do it cynically, if you don’t have a great creative reason to do it, I don’t think it’s going to work.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer celebrated its 21st anniversary over the weekend. The show’s star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, commemorated “Buffy Slay Day” with a photo gallery post.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the anniversary of #btvs is the same week as #internationalwomensday,” Gellar wrote. “I have always believed that the world is changed by your example, not by your opinion. We have all learned a lot from Buffy, and the best part is, that never ends. ‘From now on, we won’t just face our fears, we will seek them out. We will find them, and cut their hearts out one by one. There is only one thing on earth more powerful than evil, and that’s us’”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer concluded its run on television in 2003. The story has continued in the pages of the comics published by Dark Horse since 2007.

