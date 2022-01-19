After six seasons, Bull is coming to an end. The popular judicial drama has been a CBS staple and ratings winner over the past six years, but the series won’t be continuing beyond this year. Michael Weatherly, who leads the series as the titular Dr. Jason Bull, announced on social media Tuesday night that he would not be continuing to play the character beyond the current sixth season. Shortly after his post, CBS made the announcement that Bull would be officially ending, opting not to continue with a recast or another character.

“Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull but after 6 seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” Weatherly wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. “It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish. Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family! 2/2 — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 18, 2022

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” CBS said in a statement. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzi Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hard working crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Through its six seasons, Bull was a hit for CBS and often one of the network’s biggest performers. The judicial drama wasn’t without its controversy, however, as Weatherly was accused of sexual harassment by former co-star Eliza Dushku. Dushku appeared in three episodes of Bull‘s first season and was thought to have an expanded role on the series, but didn’t return. In 2019, CBS settled with Dushku for $9.5 million and Bull was renewed for a fourth season.

Bull will continue to air its Season 6 episodes on CBS.