Buy Two Funko Pops and Get One Free for a Limited Time

Funko Pops make for great holiday gifts, and now would be an ideal time to load up on figures for the Funko fans in your life thanks to this buy two, get one free sale.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

The Funko sale comes from Hot Topic, who are offering the buy two, get one free sale on nearly 350 figures – many of which are coveted Hot Topic exclusives. You can shop the entire Funko sale right here (online only). Some gems from the collection include:

• Funko Stranger Things Max (Costume) Pop vinyl Hot Topic exclusive

• Funko The Nightmare Before Christmas Dapper Sally Pop vinyl figure Hot Topic exclusive

• Funko Star Wars: The Last JedI Porg (Flocked) Pop vinyl bobble-head Hot Topic exclusive

• Funko Marvel Moon Knight Pop vinyl bobble-head 2017 Stan Lee’s L.A. Comic Con exclusive

• Funko Marvel Selfie Gwenpool Pop vinyl bobble-head 2017 summer convention exclusive

This list doesn’t even scratch the surface of the available offerings, so head on over to Hot Topic and browse the entire lineup before the deal ends. If you want to expand the available Funko Pop options even further, Entertainment Earth is currently running a buy four, get the fifth free sale on a collection of nearly 1000 figures. UPDATE: BoxLunch has also launched a buy two, get one free Funko Pop sale.