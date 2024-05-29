Peanuts: New Camp Snoopy Series Trailer Released by Apple TV+

With the school year set to conclude in the coming weeks, students are looking forward to all of their summer activities, and much like many of them might be heading off to camp, so is Peanuts' beloved beagle Snoopy. In the all-new series Camp Snoopy on Apple TV+, audiences can see not only Snoopy and Woodstock embark on a number of adventures, but also other members of the iconic Peanuts gang, as they all immerse themselves in all of the joy of the great outdoors. You can check out the trailer for Camp Snoopy above before it premieres on Apple TV+ on June 14th.

After discovering their troop is in danger of disbanding, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts set off to immerse themselves in nature and the Great Outdoors to earn their badges, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience hiking, swimming, sitting around campfires, and everything summer camp and the outdoors have to offer.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the new series is based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is directed by Rob Boutilier (The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space). Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Paige Braddock, Rob Boutilier, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson.

Camp Snoopy premieres on Apple TV+ on June 14th.

