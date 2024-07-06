WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Reveals Her Most Iconic Money in the Bank Cash-Ins

Tiffany Stratton has been a force to be reckoned with since her debut on WWE‘s main roster. After certifying herself as a star down in NXT, she has shown the WWE Universe why it’s always “Tiffy Time.” Although it’s only been a few months since her SmackDown debut, she has already checked off several incredible feats in WWE, some that many work their entire careers to pull off. First, she competed at Elimination Chamber against some of WWE’s best women’s wrestlers, and the crowd was all in on the young star. From there she competed for the WWE Women’s Championship currently held by Bayley at WWE Backlash, she made it to the quarter-finals of this year’s Queen of the Ring and now she steps into her first Money in the Bank match which also just so happens to be her first ladder match.

Carmella after her 2017 Money in the Bank win, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan after her iconic win at Money in the Bank 2022.

Tiffany Stratton’s Favorite Money in the Bank Moments

Ahead of the major career milestone, Stratton spoke to Comicbook at the Money in the Bank media junket about some of her favorite moments in history from past Money in the Banks. She revealed two specific women that she felt were the most iconic with cash-ins. “I feel like Liv’s last year was so iconic that she won it the day of and then, or cashed in the day of and won it the same day. I thought that was so iconic and I thought Carmella’s run with the briefcase was also so iconic,” she said.

Carmella won the inaugural women’s Money in the Bank ladder match in 2017 which also had Natalya, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Tamina. As for Morgan, at the time of her win in 2022, the fans were really rallying behind her to finally get a title run, and that all paid off when she won the championship from Ronda Rousey in record time. Stratton also revealed in our interview what she would do to the briefcase upon winning it, as many wrestlers decorate the iconic briefcase to make it their own.

If Stratton can win the briefcase, she will automatically earn a future title shot of her choosing. It would set her on a huge trajectory in her career as there are several key players in the match who are all WWE veterans. Stratton is the youngest competitor, but that doesn’t mean she should be counted out so easily as she is a former NXT Women’s Champion. Case in point, in order to qualify for the match, she defeated both Jade Cargill and Candice LeRae, two dominant women in the division, to earn her spot.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. Jey Uso vs. Andrade

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

